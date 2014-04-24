Pineda Ejected for Pine Tar Use

New York Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda was tossed from the game against the Red Sox Wednesday night after he was caught using pine tar while on the mound in the second inning. He was ejected by home plate umpire and crew chief Gerry Davis after Red Sox Manager John Farrell complained about a shiny patch on Pineda’s neck. “When it’s that obvious, something has got to be said,” Farrell said. Using a foreign substance like pine tar on a baseball is against MLB rules. This is the second time pine tar has become an issue for Pineda when going up against the Red Sox. On April 10, he was accused of applying it on the palm of his pitching hand while pitching against the division rivals. “I think we’re all embarrassed. We as a group are embarrassed that this has taken place. I think Michael is embarrassed,” said Yankees GM Brian Cashman.
