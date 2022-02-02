It’s the Thought That Counts, and Nothing Is More Thoughtful Than Personalized Jewelry
Monogram It
After many years of Valentine’s gifts, you may think you’re out of tricks. You’ve got one more up your sleeve: personalized jewelry from Pink Box. Pink Box lets you customize your gift with initials, fonts, and personalized messages, for a gift that’s as unique as your loved one.
This adjustable cable bracelet lets you choose between three metallic finishes: gold, silver, or rose gold. Pick an initial that’s meaningful to you both. These also look great stacked, so get her one with the initials of every kid (and at this price, heck, throw in the grandkids, too)!
Expandable Heart Cable Bracelet
Take the personalization even further with this bracelet. In addition to picking your finish, font, and letter of choice, the bracelet comes with two heart styles, so she can decide on a daily basis if she’s feeling sleek and chic (metal heart) or extra fun (colorful heart).
Initial Heart Cable Bracelet
For a twist on iconic Valentine’s Day roses, give her a rose that will never wilt! The pendant has multiple choices for engravings on the back. No detail is overlooked with an Austrian crystal pendant on the chain’s end, making even the back of the necklace sparkle!
Reversible Rose Necklace
