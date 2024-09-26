Pink Responds to Rumors She Wiped Her X Account Over Diddy
CRISIS AVERTED
Pink is shutting down rumors that her wiped X account has anything to do with Diddy. “I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!! There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned,” the singer captioned a post to her 11.2 million followers Wednesday. The post she shared was a screenshot of an X message from June 6 that read, “This account will self destruct in two minutes. Do it!!!!!!” The Grammy winner’s statement comes after rumors that she and Usher cleaned out their X account following Diddy’s sex trafficking arrest. A video from one of the “So What” singer’s concerts seems to confirm that February was indeed when she went AWOL on the platform. “I quit Twitter. I’m so excited,” the singer tells the crowd. “If anything is messing with your mental health, just f—ing get rid of it,” she added.