This Period Care Brand Is Donating Free Pads to Young Girls In Rural Pakistan
PINKIE CARE
Pinkie Pads is a new-to-market personal hygeine brand founded after the owners realized how much of an issue and health concern inadequate period care continues to be across the globe. Prior to Pinkie’s launch, menstrual pads designed to fit girls and smaller women didn’t really exist. For some, this gap in the market may not seem like a big deal, but Pinkie believes that providing better-designed pads for tweens, teens, and anyone in-between goes beyond merely expanding its base of consumers—Pinkie thinks their superior design leads to a better fit and also helps boost confidence. Aside from representing more tailored period care offerings, Pinkie Pads are also organic, plant-based, hypoallergenic, and formulated without any toxins or dyes.
What really sets Pinkie aside from the competitors is its mission to extend proper menstrual care to at-risk young girls in areas like rural Pakistan’s Basha Valley. Thanks to Pinkie’s partnership with American-Pakistani teens from several prestigious all-girls schools across NYC and made possible through the Iqra Fund and Pads for Pakistan, the brand donates free pads to at-risk young girls in this underserved region. One of Pinkie’s co-founders, Sana Clegg, is a first generation Pakistani-American. Girls in this region suffer irregular access to period hygiene and regularly risk removal from school during their monthly cycles as a result of not having proper menstrual care. According to Pads for Pakistan, Pinkie has donated over 330 of its premium quality organic cotton pads for young girls for the summer of 2023–an act that will both empower and help prepare these girls for their monthly cycles, so that they can focus on their education instead of missing school. Pinkie’s on a mission to make puberty less complicated, and you can shop the brand’s products on Amazon and at Target stores nationwide.
Pinkie Pads in Mini, Small, and Regular
