Pinterest Launches iPad, Android App

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Mashable
Pinterest founders Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp on Tuesday unveiled iPad and Android apps and a completely redesigned iPhone app, as they urged users to use the social-networking site to interact with the world. “Our goal has never been to get you in front of the computer transfixed for hours and hours on end; it’s to get you offline,” Silbermann said. Pinterest, unveiled in 2009, raised $100 million, putting the company’s estimated value around $1.5 billion. Originally invite only, the site went public for anyone without an invitation on Aug. 8.