Pioneer of Ozone Concern Dies

The chemistry professor who warned the world that aerosol chemicals were destroying the ozone layer has died at age 84. F. Sherwood Rowland of University of California, Irvine, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995. He discovered—two decades before that—that chlorofluorocarbons, used in products like spray cans, were making a huge hole in the earth’s atmosphere, which blocks humans from harmful ultraviolet rays. Rowland died from complications of Parkinson’s disease at his home in Corona del Mar, Calif.