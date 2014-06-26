Pippa Gives First TV Interview To Matt Lauer

Pippa Middleton has given her first ever television interview, in which she talks about “what it is like to be Pippa”.

After years of unsuccesful entreaties by the U.S. TV networks, Pippa finally sat down to speak with Matt Lauer following her recent charity bike ride across the U.S. The full interview is to be screened on Monday and Tuesday, the network said.

However, reports that she is to take a part-time presenting role for the channel have been dismissed.

A source told Page Six that NBC’s offer to Miss Middleton, who still writes for Vanity Fair magazine, could be for her to take a similar role as Chelsea Clinton’s on Today, appearing in special reports rather than speaking about her famous family.

However, an NBC spokesman last night denied there was to be any offer, saying: “This is 100 percent not true and it seems anyone suggesting otherwise is ‘royally’ jealous.”

In a teaser for the interview, Pippa, wearing a white silk blouse, jeans and a gold necklace, apologises to Lauer that he has had to fly to London to interview her when she was in the U.S. the previous week.

Lauer says: “We talked a lot in just the last hour about this great bike event she did across America, money she raised for two really great charities, and we are also going to hear about what is like to be Pippa Middleton.”