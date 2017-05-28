‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Wins Holiday Box Office

Disney’s latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean won the holiday box office over Memorial Day weekend, as Baywatch proved to be dismal competition. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales raked in $76.6 million domestically and $208 million internationally, putting Captain Jack Sparrow and crew on track to secure a $285 million global launch. Pirates 5, the final installment in the franchise, sees Johnny Depp reprise his role as Sparrow, with stars Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham, Orlando Bloom, and Geoffrey Rush also featured in the film. Baywatch, which got a head-start in theaters with a launch on Thursday, pulled in a mere $26.6 million over its five-day debut. The film was beaten even by holdover Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which brought in $26 million in its fourth weekend.
