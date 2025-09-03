Pirro Mocked in Banksy-Style Art Targeting Trump Leaders Across D.C.

He became a symbol of the anti-Trump resistance when he threw a sandwich at a federal agent in the nation’s capital.

But while Subway slinger Sean Dunn may have lost his job over his epic meltdown, his image now appears on walls across D.C. targeting Trump administration officials, including the prosecutor who recently failed to indict him.

One week after “Judge Jeanine” Pirro couldn’t convince a Grand Jury to charge the former Justice Department employee, Banksy-style graffiti of Dunn taking aim at the new U.S. Attorney has popped up on bustling 14th Street, about a mile from the White House.

An image of Jeanine Pirro getting hit by a Subway sandwich has appeared on 14th Street in Washington. Supplied

Another poster featuring top Trump aide Stephen Miller getting hit by one of Dunn’s subs was also spotted in the southeast suburb of Anacostia.

And an image of the hoagie hurler throwing his food at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently emerged in Georgetown, not far from the subterranean basement that will soon play host to Donald Trump Jr’s new private MAGA club.

Subway slinger Sean Dunn is the subject of Banksy-style graffiti targeting the Trump administration officials across DC. This one in Anacostia featured Stephen Miller getting hit by a sandwich. Supplied

The artwork, first revealed by the Daily Beast’s D.C insider newsletter, The Swamp, emerged as Trump surged National Guard troops to the nation’s capital in a bid to assert his federal control of the district.

But while the White House says more than 1,300 people have been arrested since Trump’s crime crackdown began, Pirro’s office has struggled to secure a grand jury’s approval for even one indictment in federal court.

“The system here is broken on many levels,” she told The Daily Beast, hitting out at “politicized” jurors.

The sandwich bandit in conversation with officers outside Subway in D.C. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Dunn’s case was the most high-profile, thanks in part to a White House PR blitz that included an over-the-top video showing heavily armed agents carrying out his arrest, despite his attorney saying he had previously offered to surrender willingly.

But other cases have been shot down too, including a man charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest near the national mall; a D.C. resident accused of assaulting an FBI agent during an inmate swap with ICE; and two people who were charged separately with threatening to kill Trump.

An image of Pete Hegseth appeared in Georgetown, northwest Washington. Supplied

One of those two cases involved a woman who allegedly branded the president a “nazi” and made threatening comments against him on social media.

Pirro, who is known for her tough-talking style, was furious, declaring: “This is the essence of a politicized jury.”

“A Washington DC Grand Jury refused to indict someone who threatened to kill the President of the United States,” she said.

“Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in DC refuses to even let the judicial process begin. Justice should not depend on politics.”

The lack of indictments is a stinging rebuke for Pirro, who cut her teeth as a New York county judge and later became an outspoken Fox commentator before Trump handpicked her to be his U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia earlier this year.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Failing to get a Grand Jury to indict is rare, so much so that Chief Judge Sol Wachtler of the New York Court of Appeals once famously declared that a grand jury would indict anything, including “a ham sandwich.”