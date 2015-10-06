Pistorius Jail Release Delayed

CHEAT SHEET
Oscar Pistorius's family is upset with South African authorities for delays in deciding whether the former Olympian should be released from jail and moved to house arrest, which he was sentenced to after being convicted of culpable homicide of his girlfriend in 2014. They say he is being treatedly unfairly due to media attention and that the recommendation to undergo psychotherapy from parole officials is unnecessary. “This experience leaves us with the uncomfortable conclusion that the public, political and media hype that was allowed to develop around Oscar’s trial has undermined his right to be treated like any other prisoner,” Pistorius’ family said.