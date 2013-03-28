CHEAT SHEET

    Pistorius Lawyers Seek to Soften Bail

    It's time to travel. A judge ordered the return of Oscar Pistorius's passport Thursday, so he can now travel abroad. The Olympic double amputee—accused of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp—contested the terms of his bail that were issued one month ago. The 26-year-old was prohibited from leaving the country, returning to his home, going near an airport, or drinking alcohol. Pistorius’s attorneys argued that he is not a flight risk. A spokesperson for Pistorius claimed the terms of his bail had essentially put him under “house arrest.”

