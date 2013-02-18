Pistorius May Lose Paralympic Medals

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Telegraph
Even if he’s not found guilty of murder, Olympian Oscar Pistorius’s problems may not be over. As the trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp continues, Pistorius is now facing accusations he used steroids and could be stripped of his Paralympic medals. “Wada is aware of the newspaper reports suggesting that steroids were found at the home of Oscar Pistorius,” the World Doping Agency said in a statement. The agency said it will wait for criminal proceedings to run their course before investigating steroid use further.