Pistorius ‘Moody’ and ‘Impatient’

Cyril Myers, whose family late model Reeva Steenkamp resided with in Johannesburg, exposed new details about Oscar Pistorius. Myers, who is a commercial printer in South Africa, described Pistorius as “very moody.” While he admits that at the start of the relationship, he was charming, as the months dragged on he became “obsessed” with Steenkamp, and wouldn’t leave her alone. “[He was always] pestering her, phoning and phoning and phoning her.” In the final weeks of the two's relationship, Myers says the Olympic double amputee had become increasingly impatient and hasty—causing Steenkamp anxiety. "She told me he pushed her a bit into a corner. She felt caged in," Myers said. "I told her I would talk to him." When Myers got wind of Steenkamp’s death, he shattered the framed pictures he had hanging of Pistorius. “She was my little girl, and he shot her four times from behind a closed door. One shot may have been a mistake—but four times?”