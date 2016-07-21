Pistorius Prosecutor Seeks More Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Prosecutors who filed a case against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius are appealing the Olympic athlete’s six-year sentence on the grounds that it was “shockingly too lenient.” Judge Thokozile Masipa said there were “substantial and compelling” reasons not to sentence Pistorius to more time. Pistorius allegedly believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot and killed her in 2013. The National Prosecuting Authority on Thursday said “the sentence of six years imprisonment, in all the circumstances, is disproportionate to the crime of murder committed [and] shockingly too lenient.”