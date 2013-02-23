Pistorius 'Thanks for Prayers' Tweet Fake

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Hacking is the new black. On the heels of reported hackings into Burger King, Jeep, and Apple’s Twitter accounts, comes a more unusual one—the Twitter account of Oscar Pistorius’s older brother, Carl. Among other tweets—one of which claimed that the Olympic double amputee would be granting media interviews —came a feigned thank you note to the world. "Thank-you to every person that has prayed for both families, Osca," the tweet reads. A spokesperson for Pistorius confirmed Saturday that the tweet was fake. Carl has since deleted all of his social media accounts. Hide your Twitter, hide your Facebook….they’re hacking everybody up in here.