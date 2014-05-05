Pistorius ‘Torn Apart’ After Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
As the Oscar Pistorius muder trial resumed in South Africa on Monday, a neighbor of the former Olympian took the stand to testify that the shooting was a mistake. Neighbor and friend Johan Stander came to Pistorius’ house shortly after he shot girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Feb. 14, 2013. He said Pistorius was “torn apart” and desperately trying to save Steenkamp. “I saw the truth there that morning. I saw it and I felt it,” Stander testified. “He was in pain.” Stander’s testimony comes after a shaky start for the defense. Pistorius’ defense was thrown into doubt during cross-examination.