Jurors Send Pittsburgh Synagogue Mass Shooter to His Death

A Pennsylvania jury on Wednesday determined Robert Bowers should be sentenced to death for ruthlessly gunning down 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The same 12 jurors who convicted Bowers in June on 63 criminal charges, including murder and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, were unanimous in their decision, a requirement under Pennsylvania law.

Bowers, 50, will now land on Pennsylvania’s death row. It’s unclear when—if ever—he will be executed, as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said earlier this year he hopes to abolish the death penalty in the state.

Shapiro extended a moratorium on executions that was put in place by his predecessor, Tom Wolf, in 2015. There hasn’t been an execution in the state since 1999.

There were two phases preceding the jury’s decision: Jurors convicted Bowers in June, then determined a month later that his crimes were cruel enough to be eligible for the death penalty.

The third phase played out most recently, with Bowers’ defense attorneys pleading with jurors to spare his life—the opposite of what Bowers did for his mostly elderly victims on Oct. 27, 2018. Jurors were tasked with considering 115 potential mitigating factors, with their determination on each one being read ahead of their verdict.

Among the major mitigating factors, all jurors said they did not believe Bowers had schizophrenia or that he “committed the offense under mental or emotional disturbance.”

There was little debate over facts in Bowers’ criminal trial. He and his attorneys conceded that Bowers meticulously planned and mercilessly carried out an attack that killed 11 people and injured six others, including four cops.

Instead, the defense focused on convincing jurors that Bowers had lost his mind. They claimed he suffered from schizophrenia, “permanent brain damage,” paranoia and delusions—claims that were partially disputed by experts called by prosecutors.

Bowers’ attorneys tried to strike a deal with prosecutors before his criminal trial in hopes of avoiding a possible death sentence. The state refused the offer, however, pushing for Bowers to go before a jury and eventually be sent to death by lethal injection.

The motive behind Bowers’ attack—a profound hate for Jewish people—was repeated throughout the trial and subsequent hearings. Just before the shooting, Bowers posted antisemitic comments online and wrote that he was “going in” against HIAS, a Jewish-American nonprofit that helps refugees resettle in the United States.

Prosecutors revealed that Bowers was active on right-wing forums online, regularly speaking to, and sharing, posts by prominent white supremacists. In posts of his own, he made bigoted statements about Jewish people and immigrants.

“HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” he wrote online shortly before the shooting. “I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in.”

After the slaughter and a shootout with police, Bowers reportedly screamed, “All Jews must die.”

The local Jewish community in Pittsburgh was seemingly split on whether they wanted Bowers to be executed or not, with some local rabbis asking the government to show mercy, citing religious beliefs.

Family members of nine of his victims felt the opposite, however, writing in a letter to the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle last year that if prosecutors accepted a plea deal to send Bowers to life in prison, they would be letting him “have the easy way out.”

“We, as a persecuted people, understand when there is a time for compassion and when there is a time to stand up and say enough is enough,” the letter said. “Such violent hatred will not be tolerated on this earth. Our beloved 11 were taken from us in a brutal, cold-blooded act of hatred and violence…His crimes deserve the death penalty.”

Those killed by Bowers included Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Daniel Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 87; Irving Younger, 69; Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; the couple Bernice, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86; and the brothers Cecil, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54.