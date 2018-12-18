Pittsburgh to Propose Stricter Gun Laws in Wake of Synagogue Massacre

The Pittsburgh City Council will propose a package of stricter gun control legislation—including a ban on assault rifles—this Tuesday, according to a report from Reuters. The legislation would also include a ban on some ammunition, and would bar individuals judged by the court to be a violent threat from buying guns. The proposal comes almost two months after a gunman yelling anti-Semitic slurs murdered 11 people at the city’s Tree of Life Synagogue. “As gun violence escalates across the country, it would be unconscionable for me to stand by and do nothing,” said the councilman representing the district in which the Oct. 27 massacre occurred. Gun-rights groups have pledged to oppose the legislation, arguing that local governments cannot pass gun legislation that’s stricter than state law.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED