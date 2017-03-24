CHEAT SHEET
    Pizzagate Gunman Pleads Guilty

    COMET PING PONG

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    The North Carolina man who allegedly commandeered a pizza restaurant in December with an assault-style rifle to investigate the “Pizzagate” viral conspiracy theory has pleaded guilty to charges in the incident. Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, admitted to interstate transport of firearms and assault with a dangerous weapon. The conspiracy theory linked Hillary Clinton, falsely, to a child-sex-trafficking ring in the basement of Comet Ping Pong. The two charges each carry maximum sentences of 10 years in jail, but Welch’s plea agreement set sentencing guidelines at 18-to-24 months for the first charge and a maximum of 60 months for the second.

