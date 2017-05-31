Malaysia Airlines Flight Turns Back After Passenger Tries to Break Into Cockpit

Read it at Straits Times
A plane en route from Australia to Malaysia was forced to return to Melbourne after a drunk passenger allegedly attempted to enter the cockpit, according to Malaysia Airlines. “The operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew (member) of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit,” the statement read. Flight 128 landed safely in Melbourne at 11:41 p.m., about 40 minutes after departing. Malaysia’s Deputy Transport Minister Aziz Ab Kaprawi confirmed that the passenger was drunk. “Malaysia Airlines practices a high level of security and safety, so they turned back,” he said. “The crew managed to handle the passenger and once they landed, they contacted airport security to have the passenger removed.