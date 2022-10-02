Planned Parenthood Bashes Marilyn Monroe Flick ‘Blonde’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
Planned Parenthood is crying foul over the Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde and its bizarre scene with a talking fetus asking the star whether she plans to have a third abortion. The women’s health organization says the movie is bolstering the anti-abortion movement’s message with “medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy” including the depiction of the fetus as a fully formed baby. “Planned Parenthood respects artistic license and freedom, however, false images only serve to reinforce misinformation and perpetuate stigma around sexual and reproductive health care. Every pregnancy outcome—especially abortion—should be portrayed sensitively, authentically, and accurately in the media,” the group said.