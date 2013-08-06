Play About Bradley Manning Wins Top British Prize

CHEAT SHEET
Tim Price’s The Radicalization of Bradley Manning won the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for Drama on Tuesday. It is the oldest British award for literature, having first awarded prizes in 1919. This is the first year in which the James Tait Black Award has included a category for drama. The Radicalization of Bradley Manning focuses on Bradley Manning’s formative teenage years in Wales and his relationship with his mother, who is British. Manning was recently convicted of 17 of 22 charges against him, and faces up to 136 years in prison. Price has said publicly that “the only crime Bradley has committed is that he cares."