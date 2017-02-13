Playboy to Feature Nude Women Again

One year after banning nude photos as an effort to attract more advertising revenue, Playboy will return to the business of publishing photo spreads of naked women. “I’ll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper Hefner, son of founder Hugh Hefner, tweeted Monday. “Nudity was never the problem, because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and rediscovering who we are.” As such, the magazine’s March/April issue, with its cover headline declaring, “Naked is normal,” will feature a nude photo set of model Elizabeth Elam as Miss March 2017. The reversal comes after the younger Hefner, a fierce critic of the no-nudes policy, was named chief creative officer.
POINTING FINGERS
Esper: Trump Ordered Me to Let Gallagher Retain SEAL Status
“He has every right, authority and privilege to do what he wants to do,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.4 hrs ago
YOU SCRATCH MY BACK
Oligarch: Giuliani Offered Me a Quid Pro Quo Over Ukraine
Tycoon Dmytro Firtash claims Trump’s personal lawyer promised to help with his Justice Department problems, if he helped with Giuliani’s dirt-digging mission.8 hrs ago
BLACK FRIDAY 2019
GREATS’ Leather Sneakers Are 25% Off for Black Friday
Grab a pair of GREATS for yourself and for someone on your list while they’re 25% off for Black Friday.3 hrs ago
‘TOUGH COOKIE’
Trump Honors ‘Brilliant’ Dog Injured in al-Baghdadi Raid
“This is Conan—right now probably the world’s most famous dog.I don’t think I have to use the word probably,” Trump said at the White House Rose Garden.2 hrs ago
BLACK FRIDAY 2019
Grab Black Friday Pricing on Two Versions of the Kindle
When you activate a new Kindle, you’ll get $5 of eBook credit too.10 hrs ago
END OF THE ROAD?
SCOTUS Won’t Hear Adnan Syed’s Appeal for New Murder Trial
Syed, whose case was featured on the podcast “Serial,” was convicted in 2000 of murdering his ex-girlfriend.5 hrs ago
‘SETUP’
Bill Cosby Lacks Remorse in First Prison Interview
The convicted sex offender said in a phone interview from behind bars, “It’s all a setup. That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”1 hr ago
MESSAGE RECEIVED
HK Boss Carrie Lam: I’ll ‘Listen Humbly’ After Election Rout
The local elections saw a historic high turnout, disproving claims that pro-democracy protesters are just a noisy minority.10 hrs ago
PAYBACK
Iran Plotted Saudi Oil Attack as Sanctions Revenge: Report
“It is time to take out our swords and teach them a lesson,” the Revolutionary Guard Corps head reportedly said at the Tehran planning event.4 hrs ago
EXILED?
WADA Panel Proposes 4-Year Sports Ban for Russia: NYT
The committee suggested that the country be barred from international sports competitions for four years, including next year’s Tokyo Olympics.1 hr ago