CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    U-TURN

    Playboy to Feature Nude Women Again

    Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

    One year after banning nude photos as an effort to attract more advertising revenue, Playboy will return to the business of publishing photo spreads of naked women. “I’ll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper Hefner, son of founder Hugh Hefner, tweeted Monday. “Nudity was never the problem, because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and rediscovering who we are.” As such, the magazine’s March/April issue, with its cover headline declaring, “Naked is normal,” will feature a nude photo set of model Elizabeth Elam as Miss March 2017. The reversal comes after the younger Hefner, a fierce critic of the no-nudes policy, was named chief creative officer.

    Read it at New York Post