‘Playgirl’ Swears They Never Asked Capitol Riot Hero Cop to Pose Nude
In an extremely bizarre footnote to the ongoing saga surrounding the Capitol riot, the publisher of Playgirl has been forced to deny that the magazine asked D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone to pose nude. “I can confirm that Playgirl Magazine never sent any request for Michael Fanone to pose in the publication,” Jack Lindley Kuhn told Insider. The claim was included in a Time magazine profile of Fanone that mentioned he turned down the request to pose nude.
Fanone was at the Capitol when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on Jan. 6, beating him unconscious to the point he had a heart attack. He has become a prominent critic of Republicans who have sought to downplay the horrific event, testifying on Capitol Hill about the post-traumatic stress disorder he’s suffered since.