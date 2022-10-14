Slain rapper PnB Rock’s girlfriend says he saved her from gunmen before he was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in Los Angeles last month. In a gut-wrenching Instagram post that began with “I am 100% not OK,” Stephanie Sibounheuang said the performer threw her under the table during the robbery. “I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am,” she wrote, adding that she is haunted by what happened after the shooting, as well. “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10