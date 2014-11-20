Poachers Kill Record Number of Rhinos

CHEAT SHEET
The number of rhinos killed by poachers for their horns tripled from four years ago in 2014 in South Africa. A record of 1,020 rhinos have been killed in 2014 so far, which is also more than all of 2013. One reserve alone, Kruger National Park, has seen 672 rhinos killed since January 1. Prices for a kilogram of rhino horn range from $65,000 to $95,000 in Asia—more than their weight in gold. Demand for rhino horns has been triggered in part by belief in China and Vietnam that they can cure diseases like cancer. The government did point out that a record number of arrests for poaching have been made this year.