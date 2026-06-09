‘Pod’ Bro Reveals Telltale Sign Trump Meltdown Was Staged

A former Obama speechwriter says it’s obvious that President Donald Trump’s NBC freakout was all just for show.

Jon Lovett, 43, scoffed at Trump for storming out of his tense interview with Kristen Welker on Sunday’s Meet the Press.

The 79-year-old president abruptly walked off after Welker repeatedly pressed him on his unsubstantiated claim that California elections were rigged, ending an interview already filled with contentious exchanges and hampered by pounding rain.

But it was Welker’s remarks afterward that made Lovett think it was staged.

“I spoke with President Trump on Saturday and we both acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain,” she said right after the interview aired. “He agreed to sit down with me for another Meet the Press interview.”

“So he called her. So it’s just—it’s all a show,” he told Pod Save America co-hosts Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau, who each took turns laughing at the president’s meltdown.

“He loves her. She’s such a nice, calm, measured person,” Vietor said of Welker. “The idea that you would flip out on Kristen Welker, like that is so funny. He’s such a baby.”

“He flipped out because she said, ‘Do you have the evidence? Where’s the evidence?’ And in his mind, it’s just like, ‘Well, that’s what my people told me and I saw it on the TV and I saw it in the Truth [Socials] I reposted, that I re-truthed. And so he has no f---ing idea. He’s like, ‘All you have to do is look. If everyone would just look at what I looked at, you’d know that it was crooked,’” Favreau chimed in.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When Welker pointed out that Trump didn’t have evidence to back his claims of rigged elections in California, his mood quickly soured.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN—one-sided, crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” Trump said, patting Welker’s shoulder as he exited the frame.

Welker tried to plead with Trump, explaining that she traveled all the way to Wisconsin for the interview, but the president wasn’t having it.