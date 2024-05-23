Pod Save America Host Jon Lovett to Appear on Season 47 of ‘Survivor’
‘NO OUTDOOR SKILLS’
Jon Lovett, a former White House speechwriter for President Barack Obama-turned-co-founder of the liberal media company Crooked Media, is joining the cast of long-running CBS reality show Survivor for its 47th season. The podcaster appears in a preview for the latest season, in which he jokes about his ill-preparedness for the competition. “I have no outdoor skills. What am I doing here?” he says. “I went camping as a cub scout. I threw up and went home!” His Crooked Media co-founder seemingly confirmed the news in a post on X Thursday, writing above a trailer for the show: “What did I tell you? Eat Pray Lovett.” He’s certainly not the first celebrity contestant to appear on Survivor—People notes that names like White Lotus creator Mike White, football coach Jimmy Johnson, and Facts of Life actress Lisa Whelchel have all made appearances on the show. Season 47 is reportedly being shot on location in Fiji, and will premiere later this year on CBS and Paramount+.