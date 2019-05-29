Pokémon Unveils New Sleep Tracking App and Device

The Pokémon Company revealed Tuesday a new app to be launched in 2020 that allows players to use sleep in their gameplay, The Verge reports. In a tweet, Pokémon suggested that users would be able “continue training [their] Pokémon” even while they were sleeping with a new app called Pokémon Sleep. The app would track users’ sleeping time and incorporate that into their performance in virtual Pokémon games. According to The Verge, the app’s goal is to “give players something to look forward to waking up to every morning” and would be partnered with a sleep tracking device called the “Pokémon Go Plus +.” Specific details about the device and the app itself are reportedly limited.