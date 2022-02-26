Poland Refuses to Play Russia in World Cup Playoff
SO, WHO QUALIFIES?
Russia are due to take part in a head-to-head match with Poland next month to decide which team will take one of the final European qualifying spots for this year’s soccer World Cup. On Saturday, the Polish soccer federation announced that it would not play the game. Under normal rules, that would mean they are thrown out of the competition and Russia would advance to play at the World Cup. However, given Russia’s attack on Ukraine FIFA now has a big decision to make. The Polish captain Robert Lewandowski, arguably the world’s best striker, backed the move even though it could cost his team a place at the game’s pinnacle. “The right decision!” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter. “I cannot imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.” Putin showed how much value he places in the World Cup by staging a corrupt campaign to secure the rights to host the tournament in 2018.