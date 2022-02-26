Poland, Sweden Refuse to Play Russia in World Cup Playoff

Russia are due to take part in a head-to-head match with Poland next month to decide which team will take one of the final European qualifying spots for this year’s soccer World Cup.

On Saturday, the Polish soccer federation announced that it would not play the game.

Under normal rules, that would mean they are thrown out of the competition and Russia would advance to play at the World Cup. However, given Russia’s attack on Ukraine FIFA now has a big decision to make.

Sweden, a potential future opponent of Russia in the playoffs, later said they would also refuse to play Russia “regardless of where the match is played”.

Russia were due to host Poland in the qualifying playoff semi-finals on 24 March, with the winners moving on to play either Sweden or Czech Republic for a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Czech Republic joined Sweden and Poland on Friday in saying they would also not play on Russian soil.

“The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations," the soccer federations of Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden said in a statement.

The Polish captain Robert Lewandowski, arguably the world’s best striker, backed the move even though it could cost his team a place at the game’s pinnacle. “The right decision!” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter. “I cannot imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.”

Putin showed how much value he places in the World Cup by staging a corrupt campaign to secure the rights to host the tournament in 2018.