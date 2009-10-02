Polanski Agreed to $500K Settlement

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Seeking to put the Roman Polanski fiasco behind her in 1988, Samantha Geimer, the victim of the director's alleged drug-fueled sexual assault, filed a civil suit against him. Five years later, Polanski agreed to a $500,000 settlement with interest, the Los Angeles Times reports. The payment came with a two-year deadline, which Polanski failed to make—though it is unclear exactly how much of the settlement the director did pay. A court document filed in 1996 states that Polanski still owed $604,416 to Geimer. Geimer has said that she hopes Polanski does not face prison time.