    Debts

    Polanski Agreed to $500K Settlement

    Seeking to put the Roman Polanski fiasco behind her in 1988, Samantha Geimer, the victim of the director's alleged drug-fueled sexual assault, filed a civil suit against him. Five years later, Polanski agreed to a $500,000 settlement with interest, the Los Angeles Times reports. The payment came with a two-year deadline, which Polanski failed to make—though it is unclear exactly how much of the settlement the director did pay. A court document filed in 1996 states that Polanski still owed $604,416 to Geimer. Geimer has said that she hopes Polanski does not face prison time.

