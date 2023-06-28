Polaris’ Ryan Siew Dies at Age 26: ‘May You Be at Peace’

Ryan Siew, the guitarist for the Australian metalcore band Polaris, has died at the age of 26. The group announced his June 19 death on Tuesday in a social media post that called him “our best friend and artistic soulmate.” No cause of death was provided for Siew, who in January posted a photo of himself in a hospital with the news that he was no longer taking anti-depressants and had suffered “a few health scares.” In their tribute, Polaris said, “We will never fill the hole you leave in all of our lives... May you be at peace.”