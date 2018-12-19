Police: 12-Year-Old Connecticut Boy Fatally Stabs Sister

A 12-year-old Connecticut boy has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his sister and assault on his mother in their West Hartford home, the Hartford Courant reports. The boy was arraigned Tuesday in his hospital room on charges of murder with special circumstances and first-degree assault. He was reportedly injured in the incident, which took place Monday, though no further details were available on the circumstances. Police have not yet identified the victims, but Hartford law firm Murtha Cullina LLP identified the mother as Janemarie Murphy, a prominent lobbyist at the state Capitol who works at the law firm. The firm identified Murphy's 12-year-old daughter, Brigid Curtin, as the second victim. “We are devastated by the horrific tragedy affecting our friend and colleague Jane Murphy,” the firm said in a statement. The boy, who prosecutors say will face limited punishment under the state's juvenile laws, is being represented by lawyer Trent A. LaLima. “We ask everyone to remember this tragedy is a juvenile matter, not a criminal one,” LaLima was quoted as saying by the Courant.
