Police Arrest Chicago Professor, Oxford Staffer Wanted in Stabbing

A Northwestern University professor and Oxford University staffer wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing last week have been arrested in California. Ed Farrell, a supervisory inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service, said professor Wyndham Lathem and Oxford employee Andrew Warren were taken into custody in Oakland, California late Friday. The arrest ends a days-long manhunt for the pair, who are wanted in the killing of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, whose body was found last week with multiple stab wounds. Earlier, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Lathem had sent out an apology video to friends in which he reportedly called the stabbing “the biggest mistake of my life.” It remains unclear what relationship Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology, and Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Oxford University’s Somerville College, had with Cornell-Duranleau.
