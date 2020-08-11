Police Arrest North Carolina Man Who Allegedly Shot 5-Year-Old Boy in the Head While He Rode His Bike
A North Carolina man was arrested Monday night for allegedly shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy while he rode his bicycle. Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his family’s home Sunday evening with his sisters, who are 7 and 8 years old, when Darius N. Sessoms allegedly shot the boy in the head, Hinnant’s family said. A neighbor said Sessoms knows the family, and had had dinner with the boy’s father Saturday night and had been at the home earlier in the day on Sunday. Another neighbor, Doris Lybrand, witnessed the shooting and said Sessoms approached Hinnant and put the gun to his head. “My first reaction was he's playing with the kids,” Lybrand said. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn't happen.’ People don't run across the street and kill kids.” Sessoms has been charged with first-degree murder.