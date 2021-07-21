Police Arrest Man in Spain for Huge Twitter Hack That Snared Celebs
BUSTED
A 22-year-old U.K. national was arrested Wednesday in Spain for his alleged involvement in last year’s huge Twitter hack, in which a group of hackers broke into hundreds of accounts of high-profile individuals, including then-former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West, and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Joseph O’Connor is just the latest to be charged in relation to the scheme—a Florida teenager pleaded guilty earlier this year to being responsible for the hack. A 22-year-old of Orlando, Florida, and a 19-year-old living in the U.K. have also been charged in connection with the break-in. O’Connor, the 22-year-old arrested Wednesday, has also allegedly hacked into user accounts on TikTok and Snapchat, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.