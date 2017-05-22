Police: Bomb at Thai Hospital Wounds 20+ People

CHEAT SHEET
A bomb at an army-run hospital in Bangkok has injured more than 20 people on the third anniversary of Thailand’s military coup. “Please don’t connect this with any other incidents because they may or may not be connected,” said government spokesman Sansern Kaewkumnerd. “We have to wait for officials to investigate details from surveillance cameras in the area.” Phramongkutklao, a military-run hospital, is open to civilians. Officials said there were remnants of batteries and wires at the blast site, but it is not yet clear who is responsible for the bomb. Three years ago, a coup overthrew Thailand’s democratically elected government. Since then, at least six explosions have rocked Bangkok.