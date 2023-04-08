Police Calm ‘Riot’ After Audience Sings Over Cast at ‘The Bodyguard’ Musical
OUT OF TUNE
Police were called to a performance of the musical adaptation of the movie, The Bodyguard, in Manchester, U.K., after members of the audience tried to sing over the cast, Sky News reported. Audience members on Twitter said the performance came to a halt ten minutes before the end because of “a bunch of entitled pricks singing over the lead during the final song. A riot broke out, the show was cancelled and the police were called.” Two people were removed from Manchester’s Palace Theatre, according to Greater Manchester Police. “Officers were called to the Palace Theatre last night after staff reported a number of people in the audience causing a disturbance,” a spokesperson said. “Two people removed by security staff were spoken to by police and a decision about any further action will be made once the evidence has been reviewed.”