Police: Dad Sexted as Son Died in Car

The father whose toddler died after being left in a hot car in Georgia was apparently sexting up to six different women while his son was dying, according to police. One of those messages included explicit photos. A detective testifying at Justin Ross Harris's hearing told the court that Harris had never called 911, and when he was told to get off the phone at the crime scene said "F*** you" to the officers. He had also apparently been searching how to survive in prison and animals dying in hot cars. Harris was denied bail by the judge, who said there was probably cause and cited at least reckless behavior in his son's death.