Police Destroyed Duggar's Record

Arkansas police destroyed a record that outlined an investigation into allegations that Josh Duggar molested girls when he was a teenager. On Thursday, a judge ordered that the 2006 offense report be expunged from the record, according to a Springdale police spokesman. The spokesman also said that records of that sort are usually kept indefinitely. Duggar apologized on Facebook for his behavior after the report was published by InTouch.