CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FISHY

    Police Destroyed Duggar's Record

    Brian Frank / Reuters

    Arkansas police destroyed a record that outlined an investigation into allegations that Josh Duggar molested girls when he was a teenager. On Thursday, a judge ordered that the 2006 offense report be expunged from the record, according to a Springdale police spokesman. The spokesman also said that records of that sort are usually kept indefinitely. Duggar apologized on Facebook for his behavior after the report was published by InTouch.

    Read it at The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette