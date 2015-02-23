Police Dog Found After 61 Days

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WDTN
After going missing 61 days earlier, a police dog was finally located and reunited with his Wilmington, Ohio, police unit on Sunday. Karson, a member of the force’s K9 unit, was reunited with his cop owners on Sunday after he was spotted in Clinton County by locals. He is doing well, “despite some red between his paws and mild dehydration,” according to a report from local news site WDTN. More than 23,000 people had joined the K9 Karson Facebook page to help search for the beloved dog. “Being there at the moment when I met eyes with Karson, knowing he was coming home today, that has made my year,” said Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Fithen.