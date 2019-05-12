Police Dogs Detect Decomposition in Car of Maleah Davis Kidnapping Suspect Derion Vence

Police dogs found the scent of human decomposition in the car of Derion Vence, the 26-year-old arrested in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, the Associated Press reported Sunday. In early May, Vence told police that he, his 2-year-old son, and Maleah—the daughter of his ex-fiancee—were abducted by two men in a truck, and that only he and his son had been freed. But authorities say that Vence’s story has shifted repeatedly. On Saturday, he was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

Vence told police that his car had been stolen in the abduction—but video footage showed that he was dropped off at the hospital in the same silver Nissan, which authorities found Thursday. The dogs reportedly reacted to the car’s trunk. Other footage, from May 3, showed Vence leaving his house with a blue laundry basket with a large trash bag, and later leaving with cleaning supplies, including bleach. The dogs also reportedly reacted to the laundry basket. Davis has not yet been found.