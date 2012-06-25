Police: Dylan McDermott’s Mother Murdered

CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut police said on Monday that actor Dylan McDermott’s mother’s 1967 death was a murder, not a suicide, as had been previously determined. Diane McDermott died in Feb. 1967 after being shot in the head, and it was ruled an accident. The only witness to her death was John Sponza, who police now say they believe is responsible for Diane’s death. Sponza, who had ties to organized crime, was killed in 1972—police found his body in the trunk of a car. Dylan McDermott was 5 at the time of his mother’s death, and he reportedly was standing next to the front door to their apartment when she died.