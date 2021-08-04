Police Find Body They Believe to Be Missing Berkeley Runner
GRIM DISCOVERY
Police in Northern California have found a body they believe to be Philip Kreycik, a 37-year-old father of two, after weeks of searching. Kreycik has been missing since July 10, when he informed his wife he was going on a long-distance run in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. Temperatures that day hit 106, though Kreycik was reportedly an outdoorsman with experience in difficult conditions. His car was found near the park with his wallet and cell phone. Authorities said at a press conference Tuesday that the remains were found 250 yards from the trail in the park where Kreycik was last seen and beneath a tree, meaning he would have been out of the line of sight from the trail. A coroner is slated to examine the body to make a formal identification.