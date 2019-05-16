Police: Florida Man Arrested After Threatening to Sexually Assault Jewish Residents

A Florida jogger was arrested Wednesday after allegedly spitting on an elderly Jewish couple and threatening to sexually assault another group of Jews walking home from temple, the Miami Herald reports. “I’ll show you. I’m going to shove my dick down your throats,” Daniel Valerivich Starikov, 33, allegedly yelled at one group walking along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour as he ran past them on March 22, according to a police report. “You Jews, I’m gonna get you,” he was quoted as saying. Police say Starikov approached the first group while banging his clenched fists together as if he was prepping for a fight and then spat on the group’s two elderly members. Both groups said they felt Starikov had targeted them because of their religion. Police said they made the arrest after obtaining surveillance footage. He was charged with battery on persons 65 years or older and with assault while evidencing prejudice. Most of the men in both groups wore yarmulkes, and one other was wearing a black coat and wide-brimmed hat commonly worn by Hasidic Jews.