Police Heard ‘Loud Sound’ Before Cop Fatally Shot Australian Woman

Police in Minnesota revealed on Tuesday that a “loud sound” was heard before officers opened fire on an Australian woman who called 911. Justine Damond, 40, was fatally shot on Saturday by officers responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault near her house. The noise that preceded the shooting allegedly startled the officers, investigators with Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. Office Mohamed Noor, who fired at Damond and hit her in the abdomen, has refused to give an interview to investigators.