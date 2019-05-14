Police: Hidden Camera Installed in UC Berkeley Bathroom Stall

A man hid a camera in a UC Berkeley bathroom stall and caught videos and images of more than a dozen people, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The university reportedly issued a campus-wide alert after police received a report on March 15 about a video camera hidden in a bathroom stall on the fourth floor of Moffitt Library. That day, UC Berkeley police said five people were recorded. Thirteen others were recorded at the same location between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18. It is unclear if the man, whose face was recorded on the camera, was a student or “otherwise affiliated with the university.” The suspect was reportedly captured in March. Campus police reportedly did not return a request for comment.