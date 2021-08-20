Police Hone in on 25-Year-Old Gang Member in Death of Escort Stuffed in Barrel, Report Says

Read it at New York Post
New York police have begun to focus on a person of interest in their investigation of the case of a high-end escort who was found dead and stuffed in a barrel—the 25-year-old man last seen with her, the New York Post reports. The body of Nicole Flanagan, a 42-year-old mother of three, was found decomposing in New Jersey earlier this month. The suspect, who was reportedly Flanagan’s last call, met her in front of a Wall St apartment building around 2 a.m. the night of Aug. 6, and the two rode up the elevator together. The next day, the man reportedly purchased scented candles across the street. Five days later, he rolled the plastic 55-gallon drum into the building, which he told a guard was for moving out, police said.