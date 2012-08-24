CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Police Investigate Akin Threat

    TOO FAR

    Bill Boyce / AP Photo

    Todd Akin may have more problems than outraged Democrats and fleeing Republicans. U.S. Capitol police said Thursday that they have started "an active, open investigation" into a threat made against the Missouri congressman and Senate candidate. Akin has spent the last week in the public eye after saying that women can’t get pregnant from “legitimate rape,” a comment for which he has since apologized and attempted to clarify. A spokesman for Akin said threats have been made against the congressman and his family over the past week—especially threats of rape and other violence.

    Read it at Associated Press
    ,