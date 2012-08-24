Police Investigate Akin Threat

CHEAT SHEET
Todd Akin may have more problems than outraged Democrats and fleeing Republicans. U.S. Capitol police said Thursday that they have started "an active, open investigation" into a threat made against the Missouri congressman and Senate candidate. Akin has spent the last week in the public eye after saying that women can’t get pregnant from “legitimate rape,” a comment for which he has since apologized and attempted to clarify. A spokesman for Akin said threats have been made against the congressman and his family over the past week—especially threats of rape and other violence.